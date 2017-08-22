Shailene Woodley might enter politics soon

Los Angeles, Aug 22 (IANS) Actress Shailene Woodley, who calls herself a feminist, says she doesn't rule out the idea of running for political office.

"There was a point last year when I was working for Bernie Sanders where I thought, 'Huh, maybe I'll run for Congress in a couple years.' And you know what? I'm not going to rule it out. Who knows? Life is big, and I'm young," nytimes.com quoted Woodley as saying.

Woodley -- who earned an Emmy nomination for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her character Jane Chapman in "Big Little Lies", which will air in India on Star World and Star World HD from September 25 -- says there is need for "more softness, more silence and more pause" through the chaos around feminism at the moment.

"I would today consider myself a feminist. If females start working through the false narrative of jealousy and insecurity fed through a patriarchal society, then not only will we have more women feeling confident in themselves and supportive of one another, but we will start introducing a type of matriarchy, which is what this world needs.

"We need more softness and more silence and more pause through the chaos," she said.

