Shai Hope Scores Century as Windies Chase Down 322 to Win 2nd Test Against England

Windies’ 324 for five is now the second-highest fourth-innings score ever to win a Test at Leeds

New Delhi: Middle-order batsman Shai Hope scored his second century of the match as Windies chase down 322 runs to beat hosts England by five wickets at Headingley. This was first Test win for Windies in England in 17 years.

With this win, the Jason Holder-led side draw level in the three-match series with one Test to go.

Hope, who scored 147 in the first innings, remained unbeaten on 118 as Windies reached the target towards the end of the day. Opener Kraigg Brathwaite supported Hope as the duo put on a 144-run stand for the third wicket.

Brathwaite and Shai Hope nearly batted through the entire second session, keeping England at bay. The partnership helped Windies recover from 53-2 early in the day.

Brathwaite was then dismissed by Moeen Ali on an individual score of 95, thus denying what could have been the second consecutive ton for the Windies opener.

The tourists went to tea on 199-3, still needing 123 runs in possible 35 overs. With seven wickets in hand, Windies upped the ante in the last session and reached the target with few overs remaining in the day’s play.

The visitors began day five on six for none, needing 316 more runs to win on the final day. In a match that swung back and forth, England was on top in the first session of Day five when opener Kieran Powell was caught by Ben Stokes at slip off Stuart Broad for 23.

Kyle Hope was then the second wicket to fall as he was a victim of a freak run out when Brathwaite hit a catch back to Broad, who dropped it but the ball deflected onto the stumps at the non-striker’s end with Hope out of his crease. Brathwaite and Shai Hope then contributed with a remarkable century stand.

Well played Shai Hope who becomes the first batsman to score hundreds in each innings of a first-class game at Headingley. pic.twitter.com/aZYCIEyXQJ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 29, 2017





Following Brathwaite’s dismissal, Shai Hope added 49 runs for the fourth wicket with Boston chase.

England then separated the two when substitute Mason Crane took a splendid catch to dismiss Chase.

It was then Shai Hope and Jermaine Blackwood who took Windies close to the target with latter falling when the visitors needed just two more runs to win. The duo added 74 for the fifth wicket.

Shai Hope then fittingly scored the winnings runs to help his side register a famous win.

(Inputs PTI)