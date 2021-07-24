Shahrukh Pathan moves bail plea in Delhi Court for an attempt to murder case

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): A bail application has been filed in the District Karkardooma Court of Delhi by Shahrukh Pathan who had allegedly opened fire at police personnel in February 2020 during the protest and violence against the Citizenship Amendment Act, in an attempt to murder case in Jafrabad, Delhi's northeast area.

Shahrukh Pathan has filed his bail petition through advocate Khalid Akhtar, who said that the investigation in the present case is a fishing investigation as the FIR was lodged to investigate a completely different case. However, the police have registered an FIR against Pathan for an attempt at a murder case.

The Police officials have planted victims, witnesses, evidences, testimonies merely to persecute and create a sense of fear in the hearts and minds of the minorities to not raise their voices against the unconstitutional enactments, the advocate said.

Besides this, Pathan is also accused in the case related to pointing a gun at head constable Deepak Dahiya. He was arrested on March 3, 2020, and is currently lodged in the Tihar Jail.

According to police, Pathan after the incident in February initially kept roaming in the national capital before slipping away to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, from where he was arrested by the Crime Branch later. In February, clashes broke out in the northeast area of Delhi between the groups regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to the deaths of at least 53 people. (ANI)