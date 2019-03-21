Shahnawaz Hussain slams Ram Gopal Yadav for Pulwama remarks

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Thursday slammed Samajwadi Party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav for his remarks over the Pulwama attack and said that such a remark was never expected from the SP. Questioning how an Indian party can make such a comment, Hussain said SP is making comments like Pakistan. "Pakistan is saying that India has made the explosion themselves and SP is also making similar statements. The country lovers will never forgive SP for making such a comment." Yadav earlier on Thursday alleged that the February 14 terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama was a "conspiracy" hatched to fetch votes.