Shahnawaz Hussain lashes out at Sam Pitroda over 1984 anti-Sikh riots remark

While speaking to ANI, BJP's national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said, "Sam Pitroda, who is a close aid of Gandhi family, is saying whatever happened was in past, 'hua toh hua'. Does he even know, what has happened in 1984? It was the dirtiest massacre happened in the history of India. They say 'ab hoga nyay', now the justice will take place when all the congress leaders who are accused in cases will go behind the bars. By making such statements, Sam Pitroda is adding insult to the wounds of Sikh community".