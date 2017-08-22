Shahid Afridi Scores 42-Ball Century For Hampshire Against Derbyshire in NatWest T20 Blast, Watch Video

Shahid Afridi smashed ten fours and seven sixes as he dominated the proceedings right from the start

In first quarterfinal of NatWest T20 Blast 2017, Shahid Afridi scored a breathtaking 42-ball century against Derbyshire. The former Pakistan captain while opening the innings for Hampshire toyed with the Derbyshire attack as he scored his maiden hundred in T20s.

The mercurial right-handed batsman smashed ten fours and seven sixes as he dominated the proceedings right from the start.

In the very first over of the match, Boom Boom collected 16 runs, hitting four fours off Wayne Madsen. And then never looked back.

Boom Boom lives up to his name with 16 off the first over!





Afridi reached the 50-run mark in just 20 balls. However, on 65 he got a reprieve as he was dropped off Imran Tahir. Enroute to his maiden T20 century, Afridi played some quality shots and showed he is still one of the cleanest hitters in the game.

This is a Boom Boom masterclass! He reaches 5️⃣0️⃣ off just 20 balls #stillgotit





The 37-year-old all-rounder reached the landmark in style while cutting Tahir past third man for a boundary. Matt Henry eventually dismissed Afridi in next over, but the damage was done.





Courtesy his quick-fire century, Hampshire posted 249/8 in allotted 20 overs, their highest total in T20s and second highest in NatWest T20 Blast. Apart from Afridi, Hampshire captain James Vince scored 36-ball 55.

All the Derbyshire bowlers apparently were punished, and the least expensive among the lot was Imran Tahir, who returned figures of 0/42 in his four overs giving away 10.50 runs per over.