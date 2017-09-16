Shahid Afridi Lits up Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium During His Farewell Reception, Watch Video

Afridi took the lap of honour during the innings break.

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was honoured during the third and final T20I between Pakistan and World XI at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Having earlier denied the invitation, Boom Boom finally made an appearance to attend his farewell reception which also included a lap of honour. The all-rounder was honoured along with his former teammate Misbah-ul-Haq. Younis Khan was also invited but he turned down the invitation.

Afridi took the lap of honour during the innings break. Once he was out on the ground the crowd started cheering “Boom Boom Afridi” as rickshaw drove him around the stadium.

Here’s the video:





After the match, Afridi was said he was happy to see cricket back in Pakistan and gave due credit to PCB as well.

“Good to see that cricket is back, I give credit to PCB. Hope these events are held in other cities as well,” Afridi was quoted as saying Geo News

“I have always spoken to my county and other league teammates to encourage them for playing in Pakistan. Being an ambassador of Pakistan cricket, it is our duty to promote a positive image of Pakistan wherever we go,” he added.

After defeating World XI by 33 runs in the final T20I, Pakistan sealed the three-match series 2-1.

The series against World XI marked the return of international cricket in Pakistan. After the 2009 attack on Sri Lankan team, only Zimbabwe toured the country for a bilateral series in 2015.