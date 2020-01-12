Shahi Tharoor joins protest against CAA, NRC at Jamia Millia Islamia

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor joined protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) outside Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi on Jan 12. Congress State President Subhash Chopra also accompanied Tharoor. Speaking to ANI, Tharoor said, "First the CAA discriminates by imposing for the first time a religious test as part of the citizenship act. It is a violation of the constitution of India. Second problem is Amit Shah himself explicitly linking it with a nationwide NRC. So these are the two things we are opposing."