Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 76 today. Considered as one of the finest actors in India, Bachchan has been entertaining the country since several decades. Even after taking break from the film industry for a decade, the fan following of Bachchan was still the same when he made a comeback with Yash Raj film 'Mohabbatein'. Big B has appeared in more than 100 films, that too in a prominent role.