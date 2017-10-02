Shah on three-day Jan Raksha Yatra in Kerala from Tuesday

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Describing the CPI-M-led Kerala government as a party of "Maoists" which engages in "murder politics", Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said BJP President Amit Shah will commence a three-day Jan Raksha Yatra against the killings of party workers in the state.

"We are seeing a trend of murder politics in Kerala," Javadekar said at a press conference here.

Slamming the CPI-M led state government, the Minister said that the party which stood for Communist Party of India-Marxist now stands for "Maoists".

"CPI(M) has always engaged in murder politics in Kerala, they believe in violence," he alleged.

He said that in a democracy there is no place for violence and "it is the reason why Amit Shah has decided to start three-day Jan Raksha Yatra from tomorrow (Tuesday)".

Lashing out at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Javadekar said: "Whenever the CPI-M government comes back to power in the state, murder politics makes a comeback."

"Over 124 BJP workers have died in Kannur which is the constituency of Vijayan, and in the last one and a half years over 14 party workers have been killed."

He also accused the state government of sponsoring and protecting the attackers. "It is a state sponsored violence and murder politics of CPI-M," he added.

--IANS

aks/him/bg