Shah Rukh Khan's cousin to contest election in Pakistan

Peshawar, June 7 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khans cousin Noor Jehan will contest elections from Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, a media report said on Thursday.

Noor Jehan, who collected her nomination forms from the Election Commission on Thursday, will be a candidate from PK-77 seat in Peshawar, the Express Tribune reported.

"My aim is to work for women empowerment," she was quoted as saying. "I would like to focus on the problems in my constituency."

As Shah Rukh's paternal cousin, the paper said, Noor Jehan visited the Bollywood star twice and the family maintains close contact with relatives in India. She has earlier served as a councillor.

Jehan's brother Mansoor, who is leading her election campaign, told the Express Tribune that their family had been a part of the Khudai Khidmatgar Movement's struggle initiated by Bacha Khan.

--IANS

ahm/mr