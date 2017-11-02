Shah Rukh Khan Waves At Fans, Poses For Pictures Along With AbRam, And Strikes His Signature Pose Outside Mannat (Video and Pics)
This is what superstardom is all about! A sea of Shah Rukh Khan fans from all over the country have descended to Bandra, Mumbai, outside the star’s house Mannat. They have been waiting since early morning to catch just one glimpse of their superstar on his 52nd birthday (November 2). The actor, who was away ringing in his birthday with family an close friends in Alibuag, returned to the city at noon today, in time to meet and greet fans before heading for a media interaction.
The pictures and videos from outside Mannat have started reaching us and we can see the fan frenzy is heartwarming. When SRK finally, stepped out to meet fans, he also brought along AbRam. The father-son duo waved at all the fans, making their wait worth it. SRK also took a few phones of some fans to click selfies from where he was standing. And just as no occasion celebrating Shah Rukh Khan is never complete with a signature pose, SRK broke into his much loved pose, to regale fans, live outside Mannat. Check out the pictures and videos below:
Shah Rukh Khan outside Mannat
SRK with Abram
Shah Rukh Khan with AbRam outside Mannat
Fans are going crazy to meet @iamsrk on his birthday outside #Mannat#ShahRukhKhan#HappyBirthdaySRKpic.twitter.com/3iG2GNAVEq
— #HappyBirthdaySRK (@MskSharukh) November 2, 2017
Fans waiting to meet Shah Rukh outside Mannat
Live Crowd at Mannat#HappyBirthdaySRKpic.twitter.com/sRhuc5a4Zr
— Aatish Fanatic (@aatish_ag) November 2, 2017
Fan frenzy outside SRK’s house
#प्यार_का_नाम_शाहरुख़_खान
Lucky are those who will witness this ” GOOSEBUMPS ” giving moment today & tomorrow by Mannat❤#HappyBirthdaySRKpic.twitter.com/6S83OMT9Fz
— HBD SRK MY WORLD (@srklilprincess) November 1, 2017
SRK finally arrives to meet his fans
Finally #KingKhan arrived to meet his Crazy Jabra Fans#HBDayWorldsBiggestStar#ShahRukhKhan#HappyBirthdaySRK#Mannatpic.twitter.com/4qZDjYgy0R
— Pratik Bhatt (@pratikbhatt2009) November 2, 2017
SRK and AbRam meet fans outside Mannat
After this brief interaction with fans outside Mannat, SRK will head straight to hotel Taj Land’s End where media is waiting to meet him. We hear a display of all the special memorabilia from his most iconic films has been put on display at the press conference today. Stay tuned to India.com for more updates and pictures.