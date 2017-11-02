Shah Rukh Khan Waves At Fans, Poses For Pictures Along With AbRam, And Strikes His Signature Pose Outside Mannat (Video and Pics)

This is what superstardom is all about! A sea of Shah Rukh Khan fans from all over the country have descended to Bandra, Mumbai, outside the star’s house Mannat. They have been waiting since early morning to catch just one glimpse of their superstar on his 52nd birthday (November 2). The actor, who was away ringing in his birthday with family an close friends in Alibuag, returned to the city at noon today, in time to meet and greet fans before heading for a media interaction.

The pictures and videos from outside Mannat have started reaching us and we can see the fan frenzy is heartwarming. When SRK finally, stepped out to meet fans, he also brought along AbRam. The father-son duo waved at all the fans, making their wait worth it. SRK also took a few phones of some fans to click selfies from where he was standing. And just as no occasion celebrating Shah Rukh Khan is never complete with a signature pose, SRK broke into his much loved pose, to regale fans, live outside Mannat. Check out the pictures and videos below:

