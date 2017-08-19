Shah Rukh Khan vs Afridi to Spice up India-Pakistan Cricket Rivalry in Johannesburg

In the opening match of the Global T20 League in South Africa, Shah Rukh Khan-owned Cape Town Knight Riders take on Benoni Zalmi - a franchise owned by former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's brother

New Delhi: A flavour of the India-Pakistan rivalry will be savoured by fans of the two countries in the opening match of the Global T20 League in South Africa when Bollywood super star Shah Rukh Khan-owned Cape Town Knight Riders take on Benoni Zalmi – a franchise owned by former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi’s brother, Javed.

While the social media is abuzz with expectations, Javed Afridi, who also owns the Pakistan Super League (PSL) winners Peshawar Zalmi, hopes his champion team sees much more of the twice Indian Premier League (IPL) champions than just a one-off encounter.

“So badly wished that IPL champions and my team, the PSL winners, should have three-match T20 series. Unfortunately, the present circumstances [between the two countries] don’t allow that to materialize,” he said talking to India Today.

“Inshallah, this could be a reality in future. But for now, I am happy and excited to see my Benoni team taking on SRK’s Cape Town Knight Riders,” Afridi added.

The Benoni Zalmi team will reportedly be led by South Africa opener and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

According to Cricket South Africa (CSA), close to 400 players from around the world have shown interest and will be part of the player draft scheduled for Saturday.

“There is so much diaspora from both the countries in South Africa and neighbouring Zimbabwe too. This will be like an India vs Pakistan game. And let us not forget that Delhi Daredevils owners, GMR Sports, also own the Johannesburg franchise. So there will be a lot of action in store,” Afridi concluded.

The league is scheduled to begin in November this year.