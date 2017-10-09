After Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan To Promote Secret Superstar During India v/s Australia match?

Aamir Khan, who has been on a promotional spree for his upcoming release Secret Superstar staring the Dangal fame Zaira Wasim, is all set to attend the India v/s Australia T20 cricket match on 13 October ’17. It is a known fact since Lagaan that Aamir Khan is a big cricket fan and loves to watch the sport. In spite of his hectic schedule, the star tries to watch all the matches. Not too long ago, Shah Rukh Khan promoted Jab Harry Met Sejal during a cricket match. Aamir seems to have followed SRK’s footsteps.

In his recent shoot with Virat Kohli for a Diwali special TV show, Aamir even received an Indian cricket team jersey from the cricketer. The star who is proud of the growing success of India in the past matches and wants to extend his support to the men in Blue. Khan is much excited to watch the India v/s Australia T20 match in Hyderabad on 13 Oct ’17.

Though Aamir can be a little superstitious when it comes to cricket, Aamir believes that his blue t-shirt has brought him luck many times. For the past few years, whenever he has worn this t-shirt while watching a cricket match, the result has been favorable for Team India. We wonder if he will be wearing the same t-shirt this time around?

Aamir Khan will be seen attending the match along with Zaira who is playing the lead role in his next production Secret Superstar. Aamir, who is playing a quirky music-composer in Secret Superstar will promote his film in the most awaited match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The film is based on the life of a teenage girl who dreams to be a singer and fulfills her dream by keeping her identity a secret has received a lot of appreciation from the audience. Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on October 19.