Shah, Rajnath Singh extend greetings on RSS foundation day

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday wished volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on the occasion of organisation's foundation day.

"The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is not just an organisation but a symbol of discipline, patriotism and Indian culture. Standing on the foundation of nationalism, this organisation is building the personality and character of the youth of the country by selflessly motivating them to serve the country with their thoughts and values," Shah tweeted.

"For the past 9 decades, every volunteer of the Sangh is committed to make India a world guru and restore its pride. Greetings to all Swayamsevaks on the RSS foundation day," he added.

The Defence Minister said that RSS is playing a substantial role in promoting national thought and culture.

"On the occasion of the foundation day of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the world's largest voluntary organisation, which is playing a very important role in the process of personality building, along with the promotion of national thought and culture, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the volunteers," Singh tweeted. (ANI)