Shah, Harsh Vardhan to Meet Kejriwal Over COVID Situation in Delhi

Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will hold a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and members of SDMA on Sunday, 14 June, to review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

The tweet from the HMO’s official account also stated that the Director of AIIMS, Dr Randeep Guleria, and other senior officers will also be present in the meeting.

Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah and Health Minister, @drharshvardhan to hold meeting with @LtGovDelhi, CM Delhi & members of SDMA to review situation in the capital regarding COVID-19 tomorrow, 14th June at 11 am.



Director AIIMS and other senior officers would also be present.



Shah is also scheduled to hold another meeting with the mayors of the municipal corporations of Delhi at 5 pm. Both, Kejriwal and Baijal, will be present for this meeting too.

The meeting comes at a time when the total number of cases in Delhi have crossed 36,000 with over 1,200 deaths, and people on social media have raised concerns about testing and hospitalisation.

The Supreme Court too, came down heavily on the Delhi government on Friday and said that the patients were being treated “worse than animals”.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Kejriwal had met Shah to discuss the continuous spike in the national capital cases. As per the projections, the number of cases in Delhi are expected to go up to one lac by the end of June, 2.5 lakh by 15 July and over 5 lakh cases by the end of July.

Delhi is the third worst hit state after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu by coronavirus which has claimed over 8,000 lives in India alone.

