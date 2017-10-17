Shafiullah Al Munir appointed Chairman of AHF Event Strategy & Development Committee

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has announced the appointment of Shafiullah Al Munir as the Chairman of newly-formed AHF Event Strategy and Development Committee.

Munir, presently the Vice-President of Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF), comes with vast experience event management apart from being an entrepreneur and CEO of Index Group.

Through this committee, the AHF aims to revolutionize the sport in Asia with innovative approach to make tournaments more appealing for the viewers as well as enhance the fan-following hockey enjoys in the continent.

In his role as the chairman, Munir will also take up new responsibility of an advisor to the AHF and ensure the governing body's events portfolio is further improvised. Under the aegis of this new Committee, new events that meet the requirements of global broadcasters and other stake holders will be introduced in Asia.

There will also be emphasis on developing hockey in Second-Tier nations and help in providing additional support to developing nations in terms of long-term and sustainable high-performance programs that will vie to improve coaching and scientific methods that will be in accordance with top hockey playing countries in the world. Under the Umbrella of AHF, the Committee will also provide top-level coaches and technical assistance in developing countries that have keen interest in promoting hockey.

One of the key areas that the AHF Event Strategy and Development Committee will oversee is the infrastructure in hockey playing nations with special focus on developing countries to leverage the potential of hosting big-ticket events and reach primary requirements in executing an event of greater magnitude.

"Munir comes with vast experience in event management and has been involved in promoting hockey in Bangladesh for over six years. We received a good proposal from the AHF leadership to create AHF Event Strategy & Development Committee and it was supported by Munir. He also added important suggestions which we felt will help in promoting hockey in Asia especially the Second-Tier nations who have shown keen interest in hockey. For many years, we have a fixed status-quo and felt an urgent need to be innovative in order to enhance the interest of hockey in the continent. I believe AHF Event Strategy and Development Committee will come up with innovative events that will further improve the participation of hockey playing nations in Asia as well as attract bigger audience for the game," stated Tayyab Ikram, Chief Executive, AHF, during the ongoing Hero Asia Cup 2017, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Saifullah Al Munir, on the other hand, expressed his delight over being appointed as the Chairman of the Event Strategy & Development Committee.

"I am extremely delighted and thank the leadership at AHF for entrusting me with this responsibility. I am excited to take up this new challenge and will work towards achieving the goals set by this Committee under the umbrella of AHF," Munir said.(ANI)