Shabana, Imtiaz, Bhumi, Neha to attend Tomorrow's India Global Summit

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities Shabana Azmi, Imtiaz Ali, Bhumi Pednekar and Neha Dhupia will share their wisdom on human rights, Indian cinema, fashion and women empowerment respectively at the fourth edition of Tomorrow's India Global Summit, to be held on October 6.

The event, featuring entrepreneurs, global activists, technologists, Bollywood stars and sports personalities, will be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, in association with PepsiCo and Bose Corporation India Private Limited.

Femina Miss India 2018 Anukreethy Vas will engage the youth and young entrepreneurs, while chef Manish Mehrotra, Founder, Indian Accent Restaurant, will engage in a food talk with the youth on going the vegan way.

Author Amish Tripathi will also be a part of the event, where singer Shankar Mahadevan will give a tribute to the Indian Army, and designer Ritu Beri will present a fashion show.

It will also provide a platform for India's first transgender band -- The Six Pack Band.

On the summit, HP Singh, Founder and Chairman of Global Social (India) Foundation, said in a statement: "The platform will offer thoughts that will make us move for the present and the future alike. The evening will be a tribute to all brave hearts of this nation and further encourage our thoughts for this year's initiative -- 'Let's Start with I'."

