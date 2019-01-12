Shabana Azmi stresses on importance of teaching film production

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) Veteran actress-activist Shabana Azmi feels that Indian film institutes must teach film production to their students.

Asked if Indian film institutes don't put emphasis on film production as compared to acting and direction, she said: "It is absolutely right thing. I always say this thing because out of our country, there are lots of institutions where production is taught.

"In India, for production, you just need to have money and it doesn't require any kind of experience. I feel film institute's should understand this thing that production also needs training."

The actress spoke on the importance of film production while interacting with the media when she hosted a painting competition to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of renowned poet and her father Kaifi Azmi on Saturday here.

She added that government subsidised film institutions must include training of film production in their courses.

"I think government subsidised institutions like Film Television Institute of India (FTII) or Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute must incorporate production training in their course."

