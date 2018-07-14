Shabana Azmi denies 'anti-national' quote attributed to her

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actress-activist Shabana Azmi has denied an "anti-national" quote attributed to her by a man named Santosh Bharatiya, which said that "India is not a good and great nation as the Muslims are not happy here."

Shabana said: "These are pure lies being perpetrated in my name and a cut-and-paste job. I vehemently deny it. Have challenged the man who calls himself Santosh Bhartiya to prove it."

Shabana sees the vitiated atmosphere as anti-democracy.

"It shows insecurity in a section that wants to discredit those who speak in a sane voice. They resort to lies and spread falsehood in a desperate attempt to frighten us into silence. To prevent us from being invested in public issues. I feel sorry for them," she said.

The actress further said: "The outrage generated by these lies strengthens the voice of sanity and more people rally around us in sympathy. It's a nail in the coffins of these liars."

--IANS

