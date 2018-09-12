Shaan teams up with son for 'DuckTales'

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Singer-composer Shaan and his 13-year-old son, Shubh, have collaborated to reprise the iconic title track of comedy series "DuckTales" in Hindi.

Disney Channel India will be launching "DuckTales", which tells adventures of Duckburg's family of ducks - Donald Duck, Scrooge McDuck, and the triplets Huey, Dewey, Louie on October 1. Shaan and Shubh have now joined the world of adventure by singing the Hindi version of the popular "DuckTales" music sequence.

"I am a huge fan of the original series and really happy that a new generation of kids, including my son, will have the opportunity to grow up with 'DuckTales'. The title sequence absolutely complements the sense of adventure and excitement of the show and it was fun recording the Hindi version; especially because I could share the experience with my son Shubh," Shaan said in a statement.

Devika Prabhu, Executive Director and Head-Product, Media Networks, Disney India, also said: "'DuckTales' holds a very special place in Disney's storytelling history, especially in India. The new series brings the same energy and adventurous spirit for a whole new generation of young fans. Shaan and Shubh coming on board to reprise the iconic 'DuckTales' song in Hindi, will excite kids and adults alike, move to the beat and join in the adventures of Uncle Scrooge and the three nephews."

Featuring a distinct animation style inspired by the classic Carl Barks' comic designs, the new series' adventures will once again take viewers along as Scrooge McDuck, his curious and mischief-making grandnephews - Huey, Dewey, and Louie -- and the optimistic-yet-temperamental Donald Duck embark on high-flying adventures worldwide. It celebrates the importance of family and friendship, with comedy, mystery and adventure at every turn.

--IANS

