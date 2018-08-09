Shaan collaborates with former reality show contestant

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Singer-composer Shaan and former "The Voice India" contestant Ritu Agarwal have come together for a song titled "Adhoorey".

"Adhoorey", composed by Shaan, released digitally on Thursday.

"After being a part of Team Shaan in 'The Voice India', it's always been a dream project to work with him, to sing right next to your mentor on the same platform. And it's time, this is happening," Ritu said in a statement.

Shaan said "Adhoorey" is a song that he composed keeping Ritu's vocals and personality in mind.

"I wanted to create a song that has just the right balance of simplicity, sensuality and melodic range. The lyrics by Kunwar Juneja are fabulous. It talks about a very delicate situation in love... when you are apprehensive to take it ahead and in that 'should we, shouldn't we' dilemma, you could miss out on a beautiful relationship," he explained.

Shaan and Ritu have also done a special cover of "Jabse tere naina". They are the creators of Qyuki, which is a cross-platform media network across digital, live, TV and films.

