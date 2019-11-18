SG manufacturing plant all set to deliver pink balls to BCCI

India will play their 1st-ever day-night test match against Bangladesh in Kolkata from November 22. It will be the 1st instance of the SG Pink ball being used in an international match. The SG manufacturing plant in Meerut is all set to deliver the pink balls to the BCCI for the first day-night test match. The company has already given 120 pink balls for the practice sessions. SG believes that the pink ball will pass its first international test with flying colours. While speaking to ANI, SG, Marketing Director, Paras Anand said, "We are ready to deliver our pink balls to the BCCI. In the beginning, BCCI has asked to deliver 72 balls but till now we have delivered them 120 balls.