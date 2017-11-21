SF Sonic adds power to Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 21 (ANI-BusinessWire India): The leading name in lead acid storage battery, SF Sonic announced its brand association with the new entrant to Indian Super League (ISL) - Bengaluru Football Club (BFC) by becoming its Power Sponsor for the season 2017-18. During the season, spanning 18 ISL matches, all the three versions of the BFC jersey will carry the SF Sonic logo prominently on the front.

"We are happy to associate ourselves with Bengaluru FC which is one of the up and coming football clubs in the country. Much like the SF Sonic brand which through its youthful vibrancy exudes power for Indian roads, BFC, within a short time of its entry into the Indian football scene, has established itself as a leading club of the country. Although it originates from Bengaluru, the club now has a national following," said Subir Chakraborty, Director Auto, Exide Industries Ltd. SF Sonic is one of the leading automotive battery brands owned by Exide Industries Ltd.

"We are glad to have SF Sonic as partners for the upcoming ISL season. Their thoughts and vision as a brand align with ours as a club and we welcome them aboard what promises to be a fantastic ISL season," added Bengaluru FC COO Mustafa Ghouse.

During the 18-match tournament, which will be played across the nation in several cities, the SF Sonic brand plans to leverage its brand salience through various digital marketing endeavours on its digital channels, including contests on Facebook and Twitter. SF Sonic will be also creating content centering around the popularity of BFC and SF Sonic on its website.

SF Sonic's offline activities include in-stadia branding, POS activities, and on-ground activations.

The team is already off to a powerful start as they scored a hard-fought 2-0 win against Mumbai City FC. Team captain Sunil Chhetri scored one of the goals which also marked his 50th goal for the team. (ANI-BusinessWire India)