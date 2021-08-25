Sexually Explicit Content Popularised OnlyFans; Now, It's Banned: Here's Why

A website with 130 million users and over 2 million content creators has become synonymous with one thing – pornography.

While sex sold OnlyFans, the platform, and made it widely popular among consumers of sexually explicit content, it also became a lifeline for sex workers and many others, who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Men and women turned to the platform to share and create sexually explicit content just so that they could pay the bills.

However, the UK-based startup, earlier in August announced that it will stop hosting such content; 'no more sexually explicit content', it said, sending all of the internet into a frenzy.

What pushed OnlyFans to ban pornographic content? What are content creators saying? Here's a short explainer.

What is OnlyFans?

Launched in 2016, OnlyFans is a subscription-based social media platform based in London. The website-only platform, which has no official mobile app, is used by content creators to offer photos, videos and basically, any piece of content, for a price.

The startup is best known as a platform for viewing and sharing pornographic content. However, it is used by content creators of all kinds – from models to musicians, actors to influencers.

Some of the popular celebrities who use OnlyFans are musician CardiB, actor Bella Thorne, rapper Rubi Rose, reality TV star Blac Shyna, and influencers Amber Rose and Jordyn Woods.

Only individuals above the age of 18 are allowed to register on the platform.

How Did Porn Help OnlyFans Grow?

While only fans was long used by sex workers to directly market their content to consumers, the uncensored platform benefitted immensely from the onslaught of unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Take, for example, in 2019, OnlyFans had about 1,20,000 creators registered with the site. But post pandemic, unemployed youth from the US and the UK took to the platform to create sexually explicit content, as a means of employment.

By the end of 2020, OnlyFans registered a gigantic growth – to 1 million creators and 90 million users.

What's the Deal With Posting Pornographic Content?

In a statement on 19 August 2021, the platform said that it was banning content, which contained sexually explicit conduct, citing that they need to comply with the rules to cater to "banking partners and payment providers". This will come into effect starting 1 October.

""In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines."" - OnlyFans statement

It already bans content that promotes violence or any illegal activity, use of firearms, drugs, violence and revenge-porn, among others.

According to the company, there is no blanket ban on nudity and creators will still be allowed to post content if it agrees with their 'Acceptable Use Policy'.

However, it is not clear how the company is planning to distinguish between sexually-explicit content. It is expected to release detailed guidelines soon.

Why Has OnlyFans Put A Ban?

As pointed earlier, OnlyFans said the “changes are to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers”. While MasterCard and Visa stated that they "did not ask" OnlyFans to restrict their content, it shows a 'cultural shift' that has more to do with legal obligations than prudence, say experts.

"I think we're on the verge of a cultural shift in the finance industry that takes this issue far more seriously," said Haley McNamara, Vice-President of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation told CNN Business. She is part of an advocacy group that asked payment companies to act more aggressively on abusive sexual content.

McNamara told the news organisation that the online payment platforms are becoming more aware of the legal battle, if they are accused of aiding sex trafficking or playing a part in spread of child sexual abuse material.

In December 2020, Mastercard and Visa announced that they would henceforth suspend payments to Pornhub, after a New York Times report exposed that the site had hosted child sexual abuse material.

But that's not the only reason.

The Other Reason: No Investment

OnlyFans takes a 20 percent cut from the creators and makes about $400 million annually, according to information available on public platforms. However, it is struggling to find investors from outside.

An Axios report pointed that OnlyFans is unable to attract investment due to its X-rated content – which is seen more as a liability by venture capitalists.

It also said that other companies with growth like OnlyFans would be able to raise "big money in a matter of minutes."

The platform has more than 300 creators earn at least $1 million annually, and a whopping 16,000 creators who earn half of it. However, it has only seven million 'fans' who pay for content, while the others watch content for free.

What Are Content Creators Saying?

The creators on OnlyFans, however, were long expecting this.

In May, Kimberly Kane, one of the most prominent creators on the platform, told The New York Times:

""OnlyFans is not going to last, but it is a hell of a ride. They’ll take it away from us, just like they do everything else. It’s only a matter of time."" -

Others said that while people are 'poking fun' of the ban on social media, they are nor realising that it is 'livelihood' for many.

"I think things come to an end and it has been a good run. I don't think we'll be on (OnlyFans) for much longer. A lot of guys on the internet — trolls or whatever — are making fun of (the news) but they don't understand that this is people's literal livelihood. (People are) making six figures and paying federal income taxes off this money," a creator, who goes by the name Backwoods, told CNN Business, echoing thousands like her.

For many, the platform was also a means to break the stigma associated with posting sexually explicit content.

“I’ve had people say, ‘I am a paramedic, I save lives. How is it fair that someone can make more money just by selling nudes?’ And I’m like, ‘Well… you can be a paramedic and sell nudes,'” Savannah told Rolling Stone.

(With inputs from CNN Business, The New York Times, Rolling Stone.)

