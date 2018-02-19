Sexual, gender minorities march at Queer Swabhiman Pride 2018

Telangana's sexual and gender minorities took out march to reclaim spaces transgressing social norms at the Hyderabad Queer Swabhiman Pride 2018. The participants called for justice and ending discrimination and violence against sexual and gender minorities. They stood by the on-going struggle against gender and caste discrimination in Higher education institutions. They opposed the crude and violent attempt to muzzle dissent and individual liberty. The march also showed support for people like Rohit Vemula and Gauri Lankesh and several others who lost their lives owing to the culture of violence. The march was conducted to ensure justice and equality to the gender and sexual minorities. They also celebrated the Supreme Court's Judgment on Right to Privacy and welcomed its decision of reviewing the constitutional validity of Section 377. They demanded for equal fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution of India and guided by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.