Sexual exploitation against children spreading like epidemic: Satyarthi

Bhubaneswar, Sep 26 (IANS) Nobel Peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Tuesday said sexual exploitation of children has spread like an epidemic in the country and called upon people to fight against the evil.

"Our children are not safe either in homes, schools or in the market or anywhere. This is a moral epidemic haunting our country. We have to protect our India. The nation will be safe when our children are safe," said Satyarthi flagging off the Bharat Yatra campaign here.

He said the aim of Bharat Yatra is to protect the country from all evils and make it safe for children.

Condemning the two incidences of alleged sexual abuse in Ryan International School, Gurugram, and in Tagore Public School, Delhi, the Nobel Peace laureate said schools in India are not safe for children anymore.

"We have to change the situation. We have to fight against the evil to make safer places for our children," said Satyarthi.

Declaring a war against crimes like sexual abuse and child trafficking, he hoped the Bharat Yatra campaign will make India safe again for children.

He also called upon the parliamentarians to pass a stringent law against human trafficking, including child trafficking.

Bharat Yatra, a nationwide march against child sexual abuse and human trafficking, was flagged-off from Bhubaneswar to other destinations. It would cover 11,000 km in 35 days across 22 states.

