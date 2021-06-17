Sexual Assault Complaint Against Chirag Paswan's Cousin Adds Fuel to LJP Faction War

The faction war in the LJP between Chirag Paswan and his uncle Pashupati Paras has taken a fresh turn with the revelation of a sexual assault case against Paswan’s cousin Prince Raj Paswan.

In a three-page complaint to Delhi Police at the Connaught Place police station, a woman has alleged that Prince Paswan sedated her drink at a hotel in Delhi and allegedly sexually assaulted her. Police have said complaint has been received and is being verified but no FIR has been lodged as of now.

Asked about the woman’s allegation of sexual exploitation against his cousin Prince Paswan, one of the rebel MPs, Chirag Paswan said he had advised both of them to approach the police.

The LJP, facing issues since the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan, looked headed for an implosion after Pashupati Paras and some rebel MLAs ousted Chirag Paswan as the leader of the party in Lok Sabha.

Paswan, who has also been removed from the post of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president after an emergency meeting of the LJP national working committee, said in a tweet, that he had made efforts to keep the party founded by his father Ram Vilas Paswan and his family together but failed. People are supreme in a democracy, Paswan said and thanked those who have kept faith in the party.

Paswan also shared a letter he had written to Paras, the youngest brother of his father, in March in which he had highlighted his uncle’s unhappiness over a number of issues, including his elevation as the party president.

Alleging that JDU was behind the division, Paswan, MP from Jamui, said, “JDU as a party has always tried to divide other parties that come up to give them a fight. We are devising a legal way to respond to everything that has happened in the past few days. JDU is solely responsible for the current situation.”

Meanwhile, Paras hit back at Paswan saying, “You must ask Chirag Paswan why he removed me from the state president’s post. He did it even when he doesn’t hold power. We contested Bihar elections under my supervision and all 6 MPs won. We received the highest percentage of vote as per election commission’s report.”

Interestingly, both factions of the LJP have so far pledged loyalty towards the BJP-led NDA though neither the saffron party nor the JD(U) of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar blamed by Chirag’s supporters for the crisis have spoken on the issue. State BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal dismissed the turmoil within the LJP as an “internal matter” of the party.

