Sex workers in Kolkata rally for rights on International Sex Workers' Rights Day

Sex workers rallied in Kolkata on Sunday on the occasion of International Sex Workers' Rights Day, demanding for security and social status for their community. More than 500 workers marched on the streets of Kolkata. Members of the largest sex workers organisation, Durbar, were holding placards and raising slogans, demanding equal rights. Since 2001, the March 3 is being observed as International Sex Workers' Rights Day. Reportedly, the maiden event of this day in India witnessed over 25,000 sex workers taking part and voicing their demands. Prostitution is still considered to be a tabooed issue in the Indian society. Often it is reported that the sex workers face humiliation, discrimination and are exploited by the widespread chauvinism in India.