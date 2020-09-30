“Sex Is A Natural Urge In Men”, Former Judge Markandey Katju Seems To Equate Unemployment With Rise In Rapes In India

Another day, same old story. The story of chauvinism, women’s oppression, caste discrimination, and corruption. But this time, it is more gruesome than ever. We are talking about the Hathras Gang Rape incident, which has left the nation in shock and anguish.

What Is The Hathras Gang Rape Case?

A 19-year old Dalit woman named Manisha Valmiki was gang-raped by four upper-class men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. She fought for her life for two weeks before succumbing to her injuries yesterday in Delhi.

Not only was she raped multiple times, but her spinal cord was also broken, and her tongue was cut. It is as inhumane as it can get. However, the police suggest that the cutting of the tongue was only accidental and not committed by the accused.

The four accused men have been sent to jail. The case will be dealt with by the fast-track court for a speedy decision.

Now, in most such cases, the crime is what sends a shiver down the spine. But in this case, it is what happened after the crime that has left people shocked and afraid.

The police cremated the victim’s body without her family’s consent, allegedly to eliminate any evidence. In the videos circulated on social media, the close kin is pleading the police to hand over her body to them so that they can perform the last rites.

Policemen had formed a human chain around the body to prevent the family from getting too close to the body. The victim’s brother has told that the family members, including the women, were beaten up.

Reaction Of Netizens And Justice Katju

Naturally, this case took social media by storm. From Twitter to Instagram, this is the one topic that everyone is talking about. Hashtags #JusticeForManishaValmiki, #ShameOnYouHathrasPolice, and many more like this have been top trending on Twitter.

View photos

View photos

View photos

Amidst people’s angry tweets, one post stood out the most for its sheer stupidity. Former Supreme Court Judge Markandey Katju blamed rising unemployment for rape cases.

View photos Justice Katju’s Statement More

Story continues