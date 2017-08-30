Sex, lies and deceit - Inside view of Ram Rahim's Dera

Self-styled Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who has been sentenced 20-years jail term and fined him Rs. 30 lakh, was once a colourful Baba in terms of clothes he wore and the lifestyle he led. A video of one of Gurmeet Ram Rahim's Dera went viral, in which crores of rupees were spent on the luxurious life of self-styled Baba. The CBI Court on August 25 held Singh guilty of raping two of his female followers. The baba had tried many fancy and designer dresses in umpteen number of videos, public appearances and even the film series 'MSG: The Messenger'. Now he will be given two pairs of khadi kurta pyjamas to cover his skin. The godman, who ran multiple ashrams across India, may have guided lakhs of followers falsely.