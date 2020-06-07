“Sex is Bad, But Rape is Okay?,” Ekta Kapoor on Cyber Bullying

Producer Ekta Kapoor finally opened up about the online hate that been coming her way lately. In a chat with Shobha De, Ekta said, “As an individual and as an organization, we are deeply respectful towards Indian army. Their contribution to our well being and security is immense. We have already deleted the scene that is being spoken about so the action has been taken from our side. What we don’t appreciate is the bullying and the rape threats by the trolls.”

Elaborating how the conversation around her produced show has shifted from the Indian Army to cyber-bullying and rape, Ekta Kapoor added, “Of course when we got to know that there's also an FIR that has been lodged, we removed the content immediately. The content aside, I don't mind my team coming up with an apology and to put out an apology for the army officer’s wives because we have no problem with them. But something else started simultaneously, which irritated me the most and that's cyber-bullying.”

"“The gentleman (referring to Hindustani Bhau), who thinks he’s ‘the patriot of the year’, decided to come out there and abuse my mother, abuse me and then have his trolls do the same thing and has now, apparently, openly put out a rape threat on a social platform. This is now no longer about the army or sexual content because the irony is you want to rape a girl and rape her brother and rape her mother, her 71-year old mother, for making sexual content. In other words, sex is bad, but rape is okay.”" - Ekta Kapoor, Producer

Former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Pathak aka Hindustani Bhau had filed a police complaint against producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor in Mumbai, referring to them as “anti-national”.

Pathak, a YouTuber, took to Instagram to upload a video, wherein he is seen standing outside the Khar Police station “Police complaint filed in the Khar Police Station against Ekta Kapoor. Police Complaint filed today by me against anti-national people Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for disrespecting our Indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country”.

Ekta added, “I'd have sent the apology a long time ago, it's no big deal for me, it's the smallest thing to do because respecting the army is a part of what I do, This was a fictional character and a mistake and sleight on our side, which we rectified. However, I have now decided to take the route to stand up to this cyber-bullying. But if anybody can decide to take my nudes, call me whore, then tomorrow they can do this to any girl. So, clearly, you don't really want to tackle the actual situation. You have been obscene to women. You have not cared to understand who has produced the show, too, as you've not tagged anyone else, and you want to rub my nose in the ground. Well, you're not getting a chance."

