Sevilla's Nolito to miss Champions League match due to injury

Seville (Spain), Sep 11 (IANS) Sevilla forward Manuel Agudo 'Nolito' has suffered a right thigh injury and will be sidelined in Wednesday's Champions League football match against Liverpool, the Spanish club announced Monday.

The Spaniard is expected to miss the UEFA Champions League group stage match against Liverpool at Anfield, as well as Sunday's La Liga clash against Girona, reports Efe news agency.

After tests, a club medical report showed "the forward has suffered a muscular injury to his right thigh" and would "be ruled out of both Wednesday's fixture, as well as Saturday's league clash against Girona", the club said on its website.

Nolito sustained the injury at the end of Sevilla's 3-0 win over SD Eibar on Saturday in the third round of La Liga.

Sevilla added that Nolito was set to undergo further medical tests to evaluate his injury next week.

