Sevilla confirm coach Berizzo suffering from prostate cancer

Seville, Nov 22 (IANS) Spanish football club Sevilla on Wednesday confirmed that head coach Eduardo Berizzo is suffering from prostate cancer.

They issued a statement confirming the diagnosis and explaining that "future examinations will allow us to decide the next stages of its treatment", reports Xinhua news agency.

The news was published just hours after the 48-year-old Argentine coach had watched as his side fought from 0-3 down to a heroic 3-3 draw at home to Liverpool in the Champions League.

The 93rd minute goal saw all of the Sevilla players and staff race to hug the coach, implying that they knew of his illness before the start of the game.

"Sevilla FC wants to show maximum support to Berizzo in these moments and wishes him a prompt recovery," the club further said.

The former Argentina defender joined Sevilla in the summer of 2017 after spending three seasons at fellow La Liga club Celta Vigo.

