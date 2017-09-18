Sevilla beat Girona in La Liga 4th round

Girona (Spain), Sep 18 (IANS) Sevilla got three precious points by beating Girona 1-0 in the fourth round of La Liga football league match.

Sevilla on Sunday continued their string of strong performances, getting their third straight win in the Spanish league, reports Efe.

Luis Muriel scored the winner for Sevilla in the 69th minute at Estadi Montilivi here.

Girona appeared on the verge of scoring the equaliser in injury time, but Alex Granell failed to convert a penalty shot.

With this victory, Sevilla provisionally hold second place in the La Liga standings with 10 points, two points behind leader Barcelona, who defeated Getafe 2-1 on Saturday.

Girona are in 14th place, with four points, after suffering their second defeat this season.

--IANS

gau/dg