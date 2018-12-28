Severe cold grips Leh, temperature plunges to -16 oC

Normal life has taken a backseat in Leh town in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir as the mercury stayed several degrees below the freezing point. Water bodies have started to freeze, as the minimum temperature recorded in the city on December 28 was -16oC and maximum at 03oC, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Locals head to tea stalls to have a taste of warmth. Fire pots become lifeline during this season. The winter this season has been largely dry, although there was a spell of snowfall in the Valley in early November.