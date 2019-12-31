Several parts in India celebrate New Year 2020

People celebrated New Year 2020 in a grand way at Gateway of India in Mumbai. Mumbai was lit up on the occasion of New Year. Fireworks display was observed at Gateway of India. Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, people also welcomed and enjoyed New Year while dancing on several songs. On New Year 2020, devotees visited at Golden Temple to celebrate the occasion and also took blessing from the lord. The entire country is celebrating New Year 2020.