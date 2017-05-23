Several dead in explosions during Ariana Grande's concert at Manchester Arena

Manchester [UK], May 23 (ANI): Several people have reportedly been killed and injured after explosions were heard during an Ariana Grande's concert on Monday night at Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that there are a number of casualties in the incident.

Two loud explosions were reportedly heard near the ticket office of the arena.

However, the cause of the reported blast is not known.

"Police responded to reports of an incident at Manchester Arena. Please stay away from the area. Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area," Greater Manchester Police said in a series of tweets.

The 23-year-old pop singer did not sustain any injury in the incident.

Local media reports said that the Manchester Victoria Station, which is close to the concert venue, has been closed and all trains have been cancelled for the time being. (ANI)