Several challenges await Jyotiraditya Scindia at Civil Aviation Ministry

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in conversation with ANI. (File Pic)

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had joined the BJP last year after leaving the Congress, will take over as the 33rd Civil Aviation Minister of the country on Friday.

Jyotiraditya's father, Madhav Rao Scindia, was also the Civil Aviation Minister and held the post from 1991 to 1993.

After taking oath as the minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia remembered his father and talked about fulfilling his dreams.

"I will make every effort to fulfill the dream of revered father under the leadership of the successful Prime Minister @narendramodi ji," Scindia had tweeted.

While speaking to ANI, he said, "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our party chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah. I will carry out the responsibility given by them with hard work and determination, the effort will be to meet their expectations."

Jyotiraditya Scindia has to face a lot of challenges as the Civil Aviation Ministry as it is a tough time for the aviation industry amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the major issues before the new Civil Aviation Minister will be the Centre's decision to divestment the national carrier Air India due to the huge losses by the airlines. While the process has already started it is likely to cross major milestones during Scindia's tenure.

Another major issue is the privatisation of airports. This has led to discontent among employees while the opposition parties are raking up the issue against the BJP government.

Many members in Parliament had raised issues related to issues faced by the ministry, incluing the Airport Authority of India's reported losses. Due to which the AAI is planning to cut the perks of about 17,000 employees. At the same time, giving jobs in the aviation industry is also a big challenge, due to which thousands of jobs have been lost in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)