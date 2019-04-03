Several booked for not depositing weapons in J and K's Doda, informs SSP

An FIR has been filed against several people for not depositing weapons in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda. As per the guidelines of Election Commission of India, all weapons must be deposited during elections. The FIR was lodged against those who kept weapons illegally and violated the order. SSP of Doda Mohd Shabir Malik said, "According to guidelines of Election Commission, all the licensed weapons must be deposited throughout the country. So, on the basis of that we ordered to suspend licenses and to deposit all the weapons at the concerned police stations. Most people had deposited their weapons but some were not following the orders. As they were violating the rules and were keeping the weapons illegally, we charged FIR against them".