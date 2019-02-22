Sever cricket ties with countries supporting terrorism: BCCI writes to ICC

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Without naming Pakistan, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday urged the cricketing nations all over the world to sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has written a letter to the global cricket governing body, International Cricket Council (ICC), urging it to ensure safety of Indian players in the upcoming ICC tournaments in the aftermath of the dastardly Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pulwama that killed more than 40 Centra Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers on February 14.

"This communication is being addressed to voice the BCCI's concerns and sentiments that have emerged after the recent dastardly terrorist attack which was carried out on Indian soil by a terror outfit based out of Pakistan which resulted in the death of 44 (sic) Indian security personnel," Johri wrote in the letter, a copy of which is in possession of IANS.

"In view of the aforesaid terrorist attack, BCCI fears for the safety and security of players and match officials participating in upcoming ICC events including the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019," he wrote.

"Most countries from which the members of the ICC hail (including United Kingdom) have strongly condemned this terrorist attack and expressed solidarity with India. BCCI urges the cricketing community to sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates," he added.

The CEO also urged the ICC to provide the Indian players and officials quality security in the marquee ICC tournament.

"The BCCI also wishes to express its concerns over the safety and security of fans of Indian cricket at the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019."

"The BCCI trusts that the ICC and ECB will ensure that the most robust security is provided to players, match officials and fans of Indian cricket for the upcoming World Cup. The BCCI reserves all its rights and entitlements in this regard," he signed off.

The BCCI's Committee of Administrators (CoA) met for more than four hours in the national capital on Friday to take a call on playing arch rivals Pakistan in the World Cup on June 16 but was undecided on the issue and appeared to be waiting for an indication from the government before it can take a call.

"The June 16 (India vs Pakistan) match is very far away. We will take a call on that much later. We will take a decision only after consultations with the government," CoA Chairman Vinod Rai told reporters after the meeting.

--IANS

tri/ab