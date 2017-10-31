Seventh edition of Panasonic Open golf from November 2

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) A galaxy of top Indian golfers will be locked in a battle with some leading stars from around Asia when the seventh edition of the Panasonic Open tees off from November 2 at the Delhi Golf Club here.

The event, which also forms part of the unique Panasonic Swing, will carry a purse of $400,000 and is sanctioned by the Asian Tour and Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).

Featuring both young and experienced Indian professionals, the Panasonic Open India, which was inaugurated in 2011, has been a platform of sorts for many young Indian and Asian golfers.

The Panasonic Open India has welcomed many worthy champions including Anirban Lahiri, Digvijay Singh, Wade Ormsby of Australia, the only international player to win the tournament, S.S.P. Chawrasia, Chiragh Kumar and defending champion Mukesh Kumar.

The tournament is the second leg of the Panasonic Swing, which is an aggregate points race that spans five events -- in Thailand, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Japan -- where the Asian Tour players have an opportunity to shoot for a share of the lucrative bonus pool.

Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia, said: "Over the course of the last six years the tournament has presented an opportunity for both amateurs and professionals alike to leave an indelible impact at an international level. With the seventh edition rolling out this year, we will see some great action once again."

The main tournament, to be preceded by a Pro-Am, will be held from November 2 to 5.

