Seven-year-old boy killed by leopard

Panic gripped north Indian town of Moradabad on Friday (February 02) morning after a 7th standard school student, Sohail Ahmad's blood-stained, mangled body with leopard teeth and claw marks was found. Despite a quick response from the local cops and forest officials the maneater leopard couldn't be captured. Ahmad had left the house, Thursday night to buy groceries. His family raised alarm when he didn't return for hours. The villagers gathered to look for the boy only to find his footwear towards the outer areas of the village. Upon further investigation, leopard footprints and drag marks were also found on the ground, following which villagers found a half-eaten Ahmad. Destruction and disturbances of wild habitats are the main causes for men and animal conflicts in India, where wild animals like leopards and panthers often stray into inhabited areas in search of food and prey.