Seven ISL reserve teams among eighteen in Second Division League

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Eighteen teams comprising seven Indian Super League (ISL) clubs' reserve teams (Except ATK, Northeast United FC, Mumbai City FC) will compete in the preliminary round of the Second Division League starting from March 16, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said in a statement.

The 18 teams will be divided into three groups. The preliminary round which will kick-off on March 16, will continue until May 15. Teams will play on a home and away basis within the group.

The winners of each group plus the best second-placed team would qualify for the final round. However, if reserve teams of ISL clubs finish as winners or runners-up in any group, the position will be passed on to the next non-ISL team.

Four teams will play at the central venue on a 'single-leg' league system which will run from May 21 to May 27 at the end which the winners would be promoted to the next tier of Indian football.

Each club can register maximum three foreign players for the Second division league out of which one player has to be a national of an AFC Member Association.

The Groups of the preliminary round are as mentioned below:

Group A: Real Kashmir, Lonestar Kashmir, Delhi Dynamos FC (reserves), Hindustan FC, Delhi United, FC Pune City (reserves)

Group B: Madhya Bharat SC, FC Goa (reserves), Kerala Blasters (reserves), Ozone FA, Fateh Hyderabad AFC, FC Kerala

Group C: TRAU FC, Langsning FC, Mohammedan Sporting, JSW Bengaluru FC (reserves), Jamshedpur FC (reserves), Chennaiyin FC (reserves)

