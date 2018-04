Kathmandu, April 25 (IANS) Seven Indians were arrested in Nepal's Biratnagar city on Wednesday along with huge cache of drugs and a weapon, police said.

All the men hail from Bihar. Along with the drugs and the automatic pistol, six bullets and NRs 81,000 were also found in their possession.

Biratnagar is one of the major trading points between Nepal and India.

--IANS

