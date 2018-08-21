Seven firms bid for Mumbai Metro trains

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Seven Indian and international firms have bid for supply of 378 coaches for the upcoming Mumbai's Metro 2A and Metro 7 corridors, an official said on Tuesday.

These firms are Hyundai Rotem, Korea; Bombardier India and Bombardier, Germany; CRRC Corporation Ltd; Bharat Earth Movers Ltd; Titagarh Wagons and Titagarh Firema, Italy; Alstom Transport India and Alstom SA (France); and CAF India and CAF Spain.

The tenders for the supply of coaches were opened in New Delhi. The successful bidder's name will be announced soon by the evaluation committee.

"The entire bidding process was as per the norms set by the Asian Development Bank, which is funding the project," said R.A. Rajeev, Metropolitan Commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The successful bidder will provide the state-of-the-art 63 trains with six cars each equipped with faster acceleration/deceleration and also comfortable travel features for differently-abled passengers, senior citizens and women.

Other features include air conditioning, energy-friendly regenerative braking systems, CCTVs and real-time track monitoring facility to ensure safety, Rajeev said.

These Metro trains will work as per the latest Communications-Based Train Control signalling technology and platforms will have screen doors for passenger safety.

Rajeev said that with an excellent response to its rolling stock tender, the MMRDA hopes to ensure timely completion of both the Metro corridors.

--IANS

qn/tsb/sed