Seven fashion designers pay ode to 'Make In India'

Gandhinagar, Jan 20 (IANS) Fashion designers Anju Modi, Gaurang Shah, Namrata Joshipura, Payal Jain, Rahul Mishra and Rajesh Pratap Singh got together to showcase their interpretation of 'Make in India' theme at the ninth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019 here.

Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), which has been a frontrunner in taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' vision, organised an event showcasing the Indian craft and textile at the ninth edition of the summit on Saturday.

The event saw participation from seven fashion designers including Anju, Shah, Joshipura, Jain, Mishra and Pratap Singh and Shyamal & Bhumika, read a statement.

With the theme "Make In India", the designers showcased their collection in their distinctive signature style at the show, which was held on the banks of the Sabarmati.

"We are delighted to be back in Ahmedabad for such a major event, after three amazing shows in this city in the past," FDCI President Sunil Sethi said.

"We would like to thank the Gujarat government, the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and the Ministry of Tourism for giving us this opportunity," Sethi added.

In her collection titled "Raas Leela", Anju showcased Banarasi brocade and matka silk along with techniques like gold foil print, gota patti work and zardozi embroidery. Shah presented Chitravali, featuring kalamkari inspired by Ajanta paintings on Kanjeevaram weaves.

Joshipura picked contemporary silhouettes with traditional brocades for the show, while Jain's white Blanc collection had tone-on-tone usage of chikankari, applique, mirror-work, resham embroidery, mokaish, zardozi and glass beading on silk jamdani, chanderi, katrua and khinkhab.

Mishra showcased traditional chikankari from Lucknow in his collection "Charbagh". Khadi from Gujarat and Rajasthan mixed with ikat was presented by Pratap Singh. Shyamal & Bhumika curated "Vayanti", a couture collection incorporating exquisite brocade from Gujarat for the show.

