Sevastova reaches final four of WTA Elite Trophy

Zhuhai (China), Nov 2 (IANS) Latvian tennis player Anastasija Sevastova beat Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-4 to seal a place in the semi-finals at the WTA Elite Trophy on Thursday.

Sevastova, 26, topped the Camellia Group with a 2-0 record and in the semi-finals she was joined by Australian Ashleigh Barty from Rose Group, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Latvian in her career never beat Sloane Stephens and Strycova, her two opponents in the group stage, but did not drop a set in coming out victorious in this WTA season-ending tournament.

She beat Stephens in her opening match, and then triumphed in the battle against Strycova.

Sevastova came from 0-2 down in the opening set, winning 20 of the next 24 points and five straight games en route to taking a one-set lead, and later used a decisive late break in the seventh game of the second set to earn victory.

