'Seva Saptah' campaign: Delhi BJP MPs meet, distribute gifts among patients at AIIMS

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliaments (MPs) from Delhi Gautam Gambhir, Vijay Goel, Hansraj Hans and Meenakashi Lekhi participated in the 'Seva Saptah' campaign. They met patients admitted in Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on September 14. They also gifted fruits to patients as part of the party's 'Seva Saptah' campaign. 'Seva Saptah' campaign is launched by the party to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. PM Modi's birthday is on September 17. East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir distributed bags with a message written on it-'Say No To Plastic'. Delhi BJP chief and MP of Delhi's North East area Manoj Tiwari, BJP MP from Rohini Vijender Gupta were also present on this occasion.