Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda met children admitted in Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on September 14. They also gifted fruits to children as part of the party's 'Seva Saptah' campaign. 'Seva Saptah' campaign is launched by the party to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. PM Modi's birthday is on September 17.